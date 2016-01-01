Hidenet‘s flagship report, established in 1975, reports on the week‘s prices for all major selections. Industry news on the American market is another feature each week.
Read religiously by those who need to know what was bought and sold throughout the week. It is unique in that it provides both FOB and C&F prices so Hidenet Pro Members can compare their own purchases and sales with what others are doing.
One of our newest and most popular reports. This report covers a great deal of industry news pertaining exclusively to the leather industry. It contains easy to find segments that can be quickly reviewed.
Industry members from major brands in footwear, upholstery, tanneries and accessories know that American markets influence leather and hide prices worldwide. Gain a serious competitive advantage by knowing which week to build inventory or stay out of the market.
Know where the market is for wet blue crust and leather from this major supply region. Virtually all of the world’s dominant footwear brands read Hidenet’s Latin American market report each week so they can keep abreast of market activity and prices in this important sector of the leather market.
Do you trade in Europe? Get an insider perspective by our European editor, Andrea Guolo. You need to know how UK Ox are trading along with South German Bulls and French cows. Get a first hand feel of what Italian tanners are buying.